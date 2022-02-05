The new Goosebumps live-action series, based on R.L. Stine’s bestselling books, is headed to the streaming platform Disney+. The new series reportedly got a 10-episode order by the streaming platform and was first reported as being in the works in April 2020.

As per Variety, the series follows “a group of five high schoolers who unleash supernatural forces upon their town and must all work together, thanks to an in spite of their friendships, rivalries, and pasts with each other, in order to save it, learning much about their own parents' teenage secrets in the process.”

The new Goosebumps series will be penned by Nick Stoller and Rob Letterman who will also executive producer with Nick Stoller who executive producing via Stoller Global Solutions. Rob Letterman, who directed the first Goosebumps film, is also said to direct the show’s first episode.

Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty of Original Film, Conor Welch of Stoller Global Solutions, and Iole Lucchese and Caitlin Friedman of Scholastic Entertainment are also executive producing with Sony Pictures Television Studios serving as producer.

The Disney+ show is now the second live-action Goosebumps series to make it to air. The first version aired for four seasons and 74 episodes between 1996 and 1998. That show was an episodic anthology, with each episode based on a different “Goosebumps” book.

