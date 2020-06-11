Bollywood Hungama

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Disha Salian, who managed the likes of Sushant Singh Rajput and Varun Sharma, recently committed suicide in Mumbai. She jumped off a high-rise building and was declared dead when she was taken to the hospital. While no one knows the reason behind her decision, her celebrity friends mourned the demise of the 28-year-old. Rashami Desai, of Bigg Boss 13 and Naagin 4, happens to be one of her close friends and recalled her last conversation with Disha Salian in her Instagram story.

She recalled how they celebrated Disha’s birthday virtually and how she had posted a picture in her signature pose with the caption, “You are your own choice #makeawisechoice.” Just like her other industry friends, Rashami Desai was shocked to the core after she learned of Disha’s death. Rashami questioned what made her choose this and said that, “You left all your loved ones, especially your parents, your friends, and the workplace you loved. I have always known you as a strong and stable personality.

Rashami finally concluded by saying that she will remember Disha Salian in her prayers, always.

