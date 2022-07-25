The International Advertising Association – IAA is the largest global body that represents the interests of the Media, Broadcast, Marketer and Advertising Community. IAA undertakes numerous initiatives for the industry and one of the main programmes is the IAA Leadership Awards. The IAA Leadership Awards celebrate and recognize various individuals from across the fields of marketing, advertising and media, bringing them to one common platform. It honours women and men in the Marketing, Advertising and Media community for their outstanding performance, innovation and creativity in delivering path breaking marketing initiatives. This year, the IAA honoured Bollywood personalities Ranveer Singh and Sonu Sood as the IAA Brand Endorser of the year, and the IAA Samaritan Leader of the year respectively.

Ranveer Singh and Sonu Sood honoured as Brand Endorser of the year and IAA Samaritan Leader of the year respectively at the 9th IAA Leadership Awards

At a grand event held on Monday, July 25, 2022, Ranveer Singh and Sonu Sood were honoured for their contribution to the field of marketing, media and entertainment. With this, Ranveer Singh and Sonu Sood now join the likes of Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and others Bollywood personalities who have received similarly honours over the years. Like the previous years, an eminent jury presided upon this function. This year the jury comprised of Harsh Goenka (Jury Chairperson & Chairman RPG Enterprises), Asim Warsi (Sr. VP & CMO Samsung India), Hemant Malik (Divisional Chief Executive - Foods Division ITC), Mayank Kumar (C0-Founder & MD upGrad), Neeraj Roy (Founder & CEO Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt Ltd), Punit Misra (President - Content & International Markets ZEE), Renu Sud Karnad (MD HDFC Ltd), Sangeeta Pendurkar (CEO Pantaloons and Jaypore, ABFRL), Shubranshu Singhm (Global Head - Brand & Marketing Royal Enfield) and Vivek Sundar (COO Swiggy).

