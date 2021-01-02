Bollywood Hungama

Ranveer Singh – Deepika Padukone joining the Kapoor for holiday wasn’t planned

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

For those who are wondering what Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are doing with the Kapoors, Ranbir and family, in anything-but-boring Ranthambore, here is the inside story.

It was a sheer coincidence!! Ek Ittefaq.

Says a source in the know, “Ranbir, Alia and their families had planned their holiday in Ranthambore for NewYears months in advance. Alia ran into Deepika in the last week of December and they began chatting on holiday plans for the New Year. That’s when they got to know that both of them were heading to the same destination for New Year’s.”

However Ranveer and Deepika are not spending time at Ranthambore as one big family with the Kapoors. “Ranveer and Deepika are on their own. Pictures on the social media are giving the wrong impression of the couple clasped to the Kapoors for the vacation. That’s not the way it is. Deepika can never be comfortable around Ranbir’s mother. She was never made to feel welcome when she was seeing Ranbir,” a mutual friend of Alia and Deepika told me.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh bring in New Year with Deepika’s family and their close family friends

