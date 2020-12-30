Bollywood Hungama

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh bring in New Year with Deepika's family and their close family friends

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood's most loved couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, lovingly called DeepVeer by their fans, will bring in the New Year with Deepika’s family and their close family friends in a luxurious resort that is known for the best safaris in India.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh bring in New Year with Deepika’s family and their close family friends

Despite COVID-19, Deepika and Ranveer, two of the biggest superstars of our country, have had a super hectic year as they have shot all through the pandemic and shot for films and brand commitments. With 2021 seeming to be insanely jam-packed for them, as the world reopens slowly and the virus subsides, DeepVeer seems to be wanting some quiet and intimate time with each other and their families and friends. It will be a super special New Year for them as they are surrounded by people who love them dearly.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh bring in New Year with Deepika’s family and their close family friends

Incidentally, an eye-witness who saw DeepVeer check into the posh resort, also confirmed that apparently Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are also checking in with their close friends. Looks like both these couples want to have an intimate moment with people they love before they start the next year with a bang.

ALSO READ: "Trying to punch above our weight in our journey to change the music industry" - says Ranveer Singh

