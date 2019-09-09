Actor Ranveer Singh has come on board as the new brand ambassador of JBL, globally. He will not only endorse a new range of JBL’s consumer audio products but will also take part in a series of marketing initiatives undertaken by the brand.

“No-one can represent the true spirit and energy of JBL better than Ranveer Singh. His captivating personality, contagious drive, and incredible talent make him a true JBL ambassador. Apart from being a powerhouse of acting, Ranveer is contributing to the music ecosystem in India and we can’t wait to take this collaboration to the next level,” Pradeep Chaudhry, Country Manager, HARMAN India, said.

The association was first heard of, after Ranveer’s Gully Boy (wherein he played a street rapper and also showed us his own marvelous rapping skills) hit the screens and became a major success.

“It’s an honour to represent JBL – an iconic, global brand that has redefined the audio industry for the last 70 years. The signature sound of JBL is simply matchless. Nothing sounds better or sweeter,” said Ranveer, talking about his association with the brand.

As the official brand ambassador of JBL, Ranveer now joins the likes of Priyanka Chopra, AR Rahman, Indian Badminton’s golden girl, PV Sindhu, Demi Lovato and Quincy Jones