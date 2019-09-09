Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 09.09.2019 | 10:17 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Saaho Chhichhore Dream Girl Mission Mangal Batla House War
follow us on

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas actor Karan Deol recalls facing bully for being a star kid

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Sunny Deol‘s son Karan Deol is the latest star-kid in tinsel town, hoping to make it big for himself. The debate surrounding nepotism went pretty far in the past. Not everyone, on the internet and otherwise, is kind to children of stars, stepping into Bollywood. Karan, who has been on a promotional spree, was recently on the Kapil Sharma Show, recalled how he had to put up with bullies in his childhood. Credit it to the fact that he was a star’s son!

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas actor Karan Deol recalls facing bully for being a star kid

When quizzed by Kapil whether everyone was afraid of him in school, Karan’s answer rather silenced everyone. He said that it was the other way round as all his friends would make fun of him and he was also told that he’d be up to no good, apart from writing his father’s cheques. Karan, once, was also smacked down by a group of friends who asked him whether he was really Sunny Deol’s son.

Karan, in a recent interview, also revealed that he derived all his strength from his mother who’d always advise him to not lose focus and keep going. He got a lot of his self-esteem back after he won a rap competition in school, after gruelling preparation.

And now that his first film is set to roll out, we’re sure he is going to prove many wrong.

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, directed by Sunny Deol, releases on September 20.

More Pages: Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas Box Office Collection , Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas Movie Review

Tags : , , , , ,

Recommended for you

EXCLUSIVE: Karan Deol and Warina Hussain to…

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas: Dharmendra reveals he…

Here’s how Asha Parekh got Dharmendra to…

Pagalpanti: Sunny Deol and Sridevi’s song…

"You’re only capable enough to write your…

Before his debut in Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas,…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification