Nutrispray has announced its launch, backed by actor, wellness icon and entrepreneur Shilpa Shetty, who joins as both an investor and the face of the brand. Shilpa's endorsement reflects her belief in Nutrispray's innovative approach to health, designed to simplify the process of maintaining a balanced lifestyle in today's fast-paced world.

Shilpa Shetty turns investor and becomes the face of nutraceuticals start-up Nutrispray

Shilpa Shetty has invested an undisclosed amount in Nutrispray, reflecting her confidence in the nutraceuticals startup’s ability to simplify and elevate daily wellness. Her investment underscores a shared vision of making high-quality, effective health solutions accessible to everyone. Shilpa’s involvement goes beyond financial backing, as she brings her expertise and passion for wellness to help shape the brand’s future

Nutrispray’s cutting-edge supplement sprays deliver essential nutrients with unmatched efficiency. Each product, from immunity-boosting Iron to skin-enhancing Glutathione & Vitamin C, features unique formulations that ensure rapid absorption and maximum effectiveness. By focusing on both convenience and potency, Nutrispray sets a new standard in the wellness industry, offering clean, high-quality ingredients that promote transparency and consumer trust. The brand’s commitment to making wellness accessible is reflected in its easy-to-use sprays, ideal for those seeking to maintain a healthy lifestyle with minimal effort.

Equipped with over a decade of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, Mr. Arpit Save, Co-Founder of Nutrispray, brings innovation and quality to the repertoire of products. With a strong background in drug delivery and a deep understanding of global pharmaceutical standards, Mr. Save has founded Nutrispray with a vision to offer effective and convenient health solutions to urban Indian. Commenting on the launch, Mr. Arpit Save said, “At Nutrispray, our goal is to bridge the gap between science and everyday wellness. We’ve developed a product that is not only effective but also incredibly convenient for modern consumers. This launch marks the beginning of a new chapter in accessible health, and we’re proud to have Shilpa Shetty on board to help drive our mission forward.”

Shilpa Shetty, celebrated for her commitment to health, fitness, and clean living, shares her thoughts on the brand, “I’ve always believed in and spoken about making wellness a part of everyday life, and Nutrispray’s innovative approach does just that. The product range is not only convenient but also ensures that the essential nutrients we need are absorbed effectively. I’m excited to be part of a brand that is truly making a difference in the way people approach their health.”

