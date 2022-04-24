comscore

Last Updated 24.04.2022 | 2:40 PM IST

Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor & Kartik Aaryan to shine for The All Stars Football Club in a celebrity match in Dubai on May 7th

Bollywood News
By Faridoon Shahryar -

Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan will be the star attractions for The All Stars Football Club during the eagerly awaited Celebrity Football Cup 2022 match with Emirates United on May 7th at the magnificent Shabab Al Ahli Stadium in Dubai.

"Playing For Humanity is our mantra and Dubai will be in for a highly competitive match on May 7th before a packed audience. The excitement is brewing and there will be sweat, kicks and passion on the beautiful ground that day," said Bunty Walia, the owner of The All Stars Football Club to Bollywood Hungama's Faridoon Shahryar. Walia’s company GS Worldwide Entertainment owns The All Stars Football Club team and manages all their matches globally.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor seen in white kurta, Rashmika Mandanna in a red saree in leaked pictrues from the sets of Animal

