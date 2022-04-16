Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Bollywood's power couple, got married on April 14. The couple received an array of wedding gifts, but the Animal Rahat NGO's gift may be the most unique yet. The NGO has named two rescued horses after Alia and Ranbir in honour of their recent wedding and their love for animals.

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding: Two inseparable horses named after newlyweds

According to the reports, Animal Rahat is a not-for-profit organisation that provides free assistance to horses that pull carts or are used at weddings, donkeys that work in brick kilns, and bullocks that work in sugar mills. Dr Naresh Upreti, Anima Rahat's chief operating officer, congratulated the couple on their decision to forego the use of horses on their wedding day. "Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor opted out of a horse-drawn carriage at their wedding. A wedding provides an excellent opportunity for anyone to reflect on and love all sentient beings,” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt????☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

According to News 18, Upreti said, “The mare who has been named Alia was being used for wedding ceremonies and was in a terrible condition when she was found. She was anaemic, had multiple infected wounds, and was so severely malnourished that her ribs and hip bones jutted out. The stallion named Ranbir was confiscated from the Gateway of India in Mumbai, where he was being used for hauling a heavy Victoria carriage. He suffered from painful swelling on all four legs and acute osteoarthritis. Both the horses are now living at one of Animal Rahat’s sanctuaries, where they receive nutritious food as well as vital veterinary care and have lots of horse friends to run around and play with—but most of all, they choose each other.”

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will host a private reception on April 16.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding: Bride’s side demands Rs. 11.5 crore for joota chupai; groom gives Rs. 1 lakh

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.