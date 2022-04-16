Among the Khan superstars, only Shah Rukh Khan will be seen at Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding reception on April 16.

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding: Shah Rukh Khan to attend the reception on April 16

Says a source close to the couple, “Shah Rukh is close to both Alia and Ranbir and he will definitely be there for the reception.”

The wedding reception is going be a very private affair. Among the selected invitees who are expected to attend are Alia’s co-star Varun Dhawan and directors SS Rajamouli and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Ranbir’s best friend Ayan Mukerji is invited for all wedding events.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan made a cameo in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Ae Dil Hai Mushkil whereas he worked with Alia Bhatt in Dear Zindagi.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding: Bride's side demands Rs. 11.5 crore for joota chupai; groom gives Rs. 1 lakh

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.