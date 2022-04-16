KGF - Chapter 2 has been released and has emerged as a bonafide hit. Now all eyes are on the rest of the April releases – the Shahid Kapoor-starrer Jersey, the Tiger Shroff-starrer Heropanti 2, and the Ajay Devgn-starrer Runway 34. Meanwhile, there’s a demand that Yash Raj Films (YRF) should release the theatrical trailer of Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Starring Ranveer Singh, it is scheduled to be released in cinemas on May 13. With less than a month to go for the release, moviegoers can be seen asking on social media when they’ll be able to see a glimpse of one of the most awaited films of 2022.

EXCLUSIVE: Theatrical trailer of Ranveer Singh’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar to be out on April 19

Bollywood Hungama has learnt that the trailer will be out after a few days. A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Jayeshbhai Jordaar’s trailer will be out on Tuesday, April 19. Once the promo is out, the promotional activities will commence immediately.”

The source continued, “The inside reports of Jayeshbhai Jordaar are very confident. Even Ranveer Singh is seen raving about the film in almost all his interviews. The film is said to have nicely blended comedy with a social message. Hence, it has the potential to work big time among all kinds of audiences. Even box office wise, the trade feels that the film can work well in cinemas.”

The shoot of Jayeshbhai Jordaar got over in February 2020 and was initially scheduled to be released on October 2, 2020. Due to the Covid-19 waves, it got pushed from August 27, 2021, to February 25, 2022. Finally, it’ll now be out on May 13.

According to recent reports, Jayeshbhai Jordaar will kick-start the YRF 50 celebrations, that is the 50th-anniversary activities of Yash Raj Films. As per these reports, Ranveer Singh will meet several fans and multiple screenings and events will be held before the release. The reports also claim that producer Aditya Chopra even wants to develop Hindi and English comic book series based on Ranveer Singh’s character.

Besides Ranveer Singh, Jayeshbhai Jordaar also stars Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah. Shalini Pandey, who played the love interest in Kabir Singh’s (2019) original Telugu version Arjun Reddy (2017), has been cast opposite Ranveer.

Also Read: “Jayeshbhai Jordaar presented me with a huge opportunity to play a character with no reference point” – says Ranveer Singh

More Pages: Jayeshbhai Jordaar Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.