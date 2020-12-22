Bollywood Hungama

Rakul Preet Singh tests positive for COVID-19

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Rakul Preet Singh who recently started shooting for her upcoming project MayDay has tested positive for COVID-19. On Tuesday afternoon, she took to her social media handle to inform all about the same.

Rakul Preet Singh tests positive for COVID-19

"I'd like to inform everyone that I have tested positive for COVID-19. I have quarantined myself. I am feeling fine and will rest up well so that I can be back at shoot soon. Request everyone who met me to kindly get yourself tested. Thank you and Please stay safe," she wrote on Instagram and Twitter.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)


Ever since the lockdown restrictions were lifted, Rakul has been on sets of her upcoming films wrapping her projects. She will next be seen in a cross border love story titled Sardar and Grandson. The film also stars John Abraham, Aditi Rao Hydari and Arjun Kapoor. Meanwhile, MayDay also stars Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan as well.

ALSO READ: NBSA directs three news channels to air apology to Rakul Preet Singh on Dec 17; directs other national news channels to take down reports 

