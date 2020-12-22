Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 22.12.2020 | 2:35 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Coolie No.1 Durgamati Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Maidaan
follow us on

Ayushmann Khurrana-Vaani Kapoor starrer Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui wraps under 2 months during the pandemic

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Shooting in the new normal has been an incredible experience for all the producers, directors, and talent. Bhushan Kumar and Pragya Kapoor’s venture Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui which began the shoot during the pandemic has wrapped in Chandigarh.

Ayushmann Khurrana-Vaani Kapoor starrer Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui wraps under 2 months during the pandemic

The modern love story helmed by ace director Abhishek Kapoor has become one of the first mainstream Indian films to wrap under 2 months in pandemic. A 48-day shoot schedule has been swiftly and efficiently managed by the production team, taking utmost safety precautions and following strict protocols for a smooth process.

Adding to this producer Pragya Kapoor says, "It's teamwork and I'm immensely grateful to our unit for helping us achieve this. The New normal definitely has gotten the best out of us within a short span of time. We are happy to become one of the first Indian films to pull this off. It’s not been easy but together we made it happen."

Having backed so many content-driven projects, producer Bhushan Kumar says, "I am grateful that we have completed the shoot so rapidly, having kept all the safety and health protocols in place. This has also given an opportunity for people working in this industry to be back to work. We are glad that our efforts were laid down successfully. My wishes to the entire team of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui."

The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor in lead roles. A T-Series and Guy in the Sky Pictures production, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Pragya Kapoor.

Also Read: ‘It’s been a decade since I last spent New Year with family in Chandigarh’ : says Ayushmann Khurrana

More Pages: Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

NCB finds that Arjun Rampal arranged for a…

Harman Baweja gets engaged to wellness coach…

Salman Khan won't celebrate his birthday

Vidyut Jammwal starrer Khuda Haafiz to…

Mithun Chakraborty collapses due to food…

"I am much better", says Remo D' Souza

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification