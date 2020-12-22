Shooting in the new normal has been an incredible experience for all the producers, directors, and talent. Bhushan Kumar and Pragya Kapoor’s venture Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui which began the shoot during the pandemic has wrapped in Chandigarh.

The modern love story helmed by ace director Abhishek Kapoor has become one of the first mainstream Indian films to wrap under 2 months in pandemic. A 48-day shoot schedule has been swiftly and efficiently managed by the production team, taking utmost safety precautions and following strict protocols for a smooth process.

Adding to this producer Pragya Kapoor says, "It's teamwork and I'm immensely grateful to our unit for helping us achieve this. The New normal definitely has gotten the best out of us within a short span of time. We are happy to become one of the first Indian films to pull this off. It’s not been easy but together we made it happen."

Having backed so many content-driven projects, producer Bhushan Kumar says, "I am grateful that we have completed the shoot so rapidly, having kept all the safety and health protocols in place. This has also given an opportunity for people working in this industry to be back to work. We are glad that our efforts were laid down successfully. My wishes to the entire team of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui."

The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor in lead roles. A T-Series and Guy in the Sky Pictures production, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Pragya Kapoor.

