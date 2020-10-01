Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 01.10.2020 | 11:07 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Sadak 2 Laxmmi Bomb Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Rakul Preet Singh returns to shoot for Krish

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

Rakul Preet Singh who was summoned for interrogation by the Narcotics Control Bureau in Mumbai has returned to Hyderabad to resume work on Krish Jagarlamudi untitled Telugu quickie featuring Rakul with Vaisshnav Tej.

Rakul Preet Singh returns to shoot for Krish

A source from the location in the Vikarabad Forest reports that the unit is not the least rattled by Rakul’s newly-found controversial image. “Krish Sir and everyone in the crew is going about their work as normal. There’s no talk of the ‘d’ word (drugs) on the set at all.”

The source describes Rakul as a “brave girl”. “She is under tremendous stress. But she brings none of it on the sets. In fact she jokes around the most,” says the source.

Apparently, director Krish who will complete this quickie and then return to the Pawan Kalyan film which he was shooting before the lockdown, will sign Rakul for another film very shortly. “This drug scandal won’t affect Rakul’s career,” says a source close to Krish.

Also Read: Rakul Preet Singh approaches Delhi High Court seeking restrain on media reports linking her to the drug probe

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Vivek Agnihotri pays tribute to dying folk…

NCB to summon the Bollywood Heroes next

MHA permits Cinema Halls to operate at 50%…

Mahendra Singh Dhoni to produce a…

Pulkit Samrat, Harshvardhan Rane, Jim Sarbh,…

Sushant Singh Rajput Case: AIIMS Panel says…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification