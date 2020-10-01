Rakul Preet Singh who was summoned for interrogation by the Narcotics Control Bureau in Mumbai has returned to Hyderabad to resume work on Krish Jagarlamudi untitled Telugu quickie featuring Rakul with Vaisshnav Tej.

A source from the location in the Vikarabad Forest reports that the unit is not the least rattled by Rakul’s newly-found controversial image. “Krish Sir and everyone in the crew is going about their work as normal. There’s no talk of the ‘d’ word (drugs) on the set at all.”

The source describes Rakul as a “brave girl”. “She is under tremendous stress. But she brings none of it on the sets. In fact she jokes around the most,” says the source.

Apparently, director Krish who will complete this quickie and then return to the Pawan Kalyan film which he was shooting before the lockdown, will sign Rakul for another film very shortly. “This drug scandal won’t affect Rakul’s career,” says a source close to Krish.

Also Read: Rakul Preet Singh approaches Delhi High Court seeking restrain on media reports linking her to the drug probe

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.