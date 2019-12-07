Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 07.12.2019 | 6:38 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Pati Patni Aur Woh Dabangg 3 Mardaani 2 Marjaavaan Good Newwz Pagalpanti
follow us on

Rakul Preet Singh comes on board for Indra Kumar’s next starring Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh’s De De Pyaar De, directed by Akiv Ali, was a prominent hit of 2019. Her last outing Marjaavaan alongside Sidharth Malhotra, on the other hand, did decent performance too. Moving on, filmmaker Indra Kumar is now set to bring Ajay, Sidharth and Rakul together in one film!

Rakul Preet Singh comes on board for Indra Kumar's next starring Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra

 

Indra Kumar’s association with Ajay Devgn started way back in 1997 when he signed the actor for his film Ishq. The director-actor duo last delivered us Total Dhamaal, in early 2019, which went on to be quite a success. No wonder Kumar is set to reunite with Ajay for a fresh project. But Sidharth and Rakul’s addition to the project is definitely going to give it a fresh twist!

While not much is known about the film yet, we hear the film will have a comic appeal, along with a social relevance. Rakul is likely to be seen as Sidharth’s love interest in the film. If everything works out, the film might roll in the early part of 2020.

Post a good 2019, Rakul has now also signed a film alongside Arjun Kapoor that will be directed by Kaashvi Nair. She also has John Abraham‘s Attack in her kitty.

Ajay, whose Tanjhaji: The Unsung Warrior is ready to release, has been working on a handful of projects including Bhuj: The Pride of India and Maidaan.

Tags : , , , ,

Recommended for you

Akshay Kumar gives insight into his…

Television actress Mona Singh to tie the knot

Chhapaak: Meghna Gulzar is grateful that the…

Taapsee Pannu says that she spoke to…

Ayushmann Khurrana to star in a romantic…

Pooja Bhatt explains why Alia Bhatt is…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification