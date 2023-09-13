With Dono heading closer to its release, the buzz for the film is only getting stronger. The Rajveer Deol and Paloma starrer directed by debutante Avnish Barjatya is pegged as the new age romance that will pull many heartstrings. While we witness that, it's time for all of us to enjoy the next song from the film, the festive song of the year 'Agg Lagdi'.

Rajveer Deol and Paloma starrer Dono to have a grand song launch for ‘Agg Lagdi’ in Pune

While Dono's melodious title track was quite well received, this shaadi number will totally make you want to groove. The song will be launched amidst all the fanfare at a fun event in Pune, and the energy expected from the song and event is just next level. Having said that Rajveer and Paloma will give the audience the festive number of the year.

For its 59th film Production, titled Dono, Rajshri is in association with Jio Studios. Directed by Avnish S. Barjatya and produced by Kamal Kumar Barjatya, Late Rajkumar Barjatya, and Ajit Kumar Barjatya. Creative Production is led by Sooraj R. Barjatya. Dono will be in a theatre near you on 5th October.

ALSO READ: Paloma Dhillon is all set to shine in these mesmerising ensembles in her upcoming film Dono

More Pages: Dono Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.