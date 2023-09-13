One of the most awaited films of 2023, Salaar, was all set to be out in cinemas on September 28. But around 2 weeks ago, speculations began that the action entertainer won’t be able to make it on September 28. The comic caper Fukrey 3 got preponed to September 28 and it confirmed that the Prabhas-starrer has indeed got pushed. A day later, Hombale Films, officially announced that Salaar had indeed been postponed. Nevertheless, the buzz for the film is as high as it was before. Thanks to the extreme excitement for Salaar, the makers have fetched a huge price for its non-theatrical rights.

BREAKING: Prabhas-starrer Salaar’s satellite, digital and audio rights sold for a RECORD Rs. 350 crores

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Salaar’s satellite rights have been bagged by Star TV for a record price. The television network has secured the rights to all 5 languages in which Salaar will be released – Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.”

The source continued, “And that’s not all. Netflix has acquired the digital rights of all 5 languages. Again, the price paid by the streaming giant is a record one. Though it’s not known how much Star TV and Netflix paid individually, it is learnt that Salaar’s makers have earned a whopping Rs. 350 through the sale of their satellite, digital and also audio rights.”

Industry insiders say that this might be the highest or one of the highest record deals for a film for its non-theatrical avenues. KGF – Chapter 2 (2022), which was also produced by Hombale Films and directed by Prashanth Neel, just like Salaar, was sold at a record price and Salaar’s rights have fetched a higher amount.

Besides Prabhas, Salaar also stars Shruthi Haasan and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Meanwhile, just a few hours ago, Hombale Films released a statement and assured that the new release date will be announced soon. The statement read, “We deeply appreciate your unwavering support for Salaar. With consideration, we must delay the original September 28 release due to unforeseen circumstances. Please understand this decision is made with care, as we're committed to delivering an exceptional cinematic experience. Our team is working tirelessly to meet the highest standards. The new release date will be revealed in due course. Stay with us as we make the final touches on #SalaarCeaseFire and thank you for being a part of this incredible journey.”

Also Read: Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire: Prabhas starrer officially delayed; Hombale Films release statement: “We’re committed to delivering an exceptional cinematic experience”

More Pages: Salaar Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.