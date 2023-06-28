The personal life of popular social media influencer, host, and actress Kusha Kapila came under the scanner after she announced her divorce with husband Zorawar Ahluwalia. Followed by the announcement, a video of Kapila agreeing with Karan Johar when the latter spoke about ‘sexual infidelity not being infidelity’ went viral on social media. This resulted in many netizen slamming the actress and trolling her for her statement. Followed by the massive backlash, her former husband Zorawar has come in support of Kusha and released an official statement on social media.

Zorawar Ahluwalia comes out in support of former wife Kusha Kapila; influencer-actress gets trolled for announcing divorce

Zorawar Ahluwalia decided to put an end to it and took to his Instagram story to request people to stop trolling Kusha Kapila, as he said, “We realise we live public lives, but we still hold certain things sacred. Our marriage and respect for each other being one of them. Divorce much like our mariage was a decision we both made together, after much deliberation and thought. It was a tough and painful decision but one we took collectively, for the sake of both of our well-being. What has transpired over the last 24 hours, with Kusha being subject to vile attacks online makes me sad and disappointed. To attack Kusha's character and paint her as some villain is shameful.” He concluded by adding, “Let's all please do better”.

Readers would recall that Kusha Kapila tied the knot with Zorawar Ahluwalia in 2017 after a few years of courtship and Zorawar too has been a part of several of her video content on social media. While the news of their separation definitely has upset many fans who loved to see the couple together on social media, some took the issue to another level by digging an old video of Kusha talking about infidelity. Many fans even went on to accuse her of betraying Zorawar while being married to him after the video went viral on social media.

