After the success of National Award-winning blockbuster Badhaai Ho which marks its second anniversary today, Junglee Pictures is all set to bring another family entertainer titled, Badhaai Do starring National award-winning actor Rajkummar Rao and the acting powerhouse Bhumi Pednekar. Badhaai Do will be Rajkummar’s second film with Junglee Pictures after his successful film, Bareilly Ki Barfi.

The film would bring the on-screen fresh pairing of Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar in all new avatars. A treat for the audience, Badhaai Do is written by the writer of Badhaai Ho, Akshat Ghildial, and Suman Adhikary which promises to be a must-watch yet again. Rajkummar plays the role of a Delhi cop for the first time on-screen, who is the only male cop in a Mahila thana, while Bhumi plays a character completely different than what she has previously done or anyone else has in Bollywood so far- the role of a school PT teacher.

Badhaai Ho the family entertainer went on to mint more than 100 crores at the box office. Rajkummar Rao, who would be seen in a totally different avatar in this one, shares, “I am happy things are picking pace and the wheel is moving again. Badhaai Do is a special film for me. I am glad to take up this nuanced character who has layers of conflicts to resolve in and around him. As far as preparations are concerned, I have my own process of preparing a character, and also this time it is the setting of this character in Badhaai Do that makes it unique. The audience is in for a surprise, which will unfold with time. I am happy to reconnect with the audience on the special occasion of Badhaai Ho anniversary, the film was an absolute delight and one of my most favourites.”

Elaborating on his love for the Badhaai Ho franchise, the actor continues, “Badhaai Ho is a very special film and the whole team together made a beautiful film which was loved by everyone around the world. Though the setting of our film and the story is very different from Badhaai Ho the unique story and these entertaining characters will be so much fun for the audiences to watch.”

Actress Bhumi Pednekar adds, “I have played many different roles previously in my films but my character in Badhaai Do is truly special. I loved the script since the first narration as the subject is very relevant and is packaged in the most entertaining way. Since this is the first time I will be working with Rajkummar, I am super excited as we begin our shoot soon. Badhaai Ho has been one of my favorites and it feels amazing to take this franchise forward."

Talking on this special occasion, director Harshavardhan Kulkarni shares, “My heartiest wishes to team Badhaai Ho on the second anniversary of this gem of a film. I am super excited to be a part of this franchise, Badhaai Do. Family comedies are evergreen and the idea was to create wholesome entertainment that can be enjoyed with the entire family. Since pandemic, we have been able to do some reading sessions and the chemistry between Raj and Bhumi is so palpable that I am really looking forward to capturing this for the big screen. Our pre-production is in full swing and we will start filming very soon in January.”

Amrita Pandey of Junglee Pictures shares, “As Junglee Pictures we are delighted to bring another family entertainer Badhaai Do especially after the success of Badhaai Ho. We have tremendously talented performers like Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar under the direction of Harshvardhan Kulkarni and we are all set to go on floors in January 2021.”

Junglee Pictures has had an excellent track record of producing good content Box office hits starting from Talvar, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Raazi, and Badhaai Ho. Helmed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni director of Hunterrr, Badhaai Do will go on floors in January and more details will drop soon!

