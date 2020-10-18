Arjun Bijlani has had a difficult couple of weeks considering that his wife Neha Swami and his son Ayaan had tested positive for COVID-19. His wife was facing mild symptoms and had quarantined herself at home immediately. While Arjun and Ayaan tested negative in the swab test, his son tested positive after the detailed reports were out and had to be quarantined, too. The actor took to his Instagram to bear the news while asking everyone to stay safe.

He recently took to his Instagram to inform his fans that Neha and Ayaan have tested negative for COVID-19. While talking about it to a portal, he said it was difficult but they got through it with a smile. His wife is continuing to wear a mask in the house as a precautionary measure even after being out of the room. Taking to his social media, he wrote, “Good news .. Neha has tested negative today for Covid-19. Thank you for all the support and prayers .. The last few days have been challenging but I’m glad it’s over. Please everybody be safe and wear a mask when and where it’s necessary. I wana thank all my friends and family for being there for us and checking on us through this period. Lots of love to all. Be safe and if u ever get it be strong ... on that note I’m sleeping well today. Good night ❤️❤️.”

Take a look at his post.

Also Read: Arjun Bijlani’s son Ayaan tests positive for Coronavirus after his wife Neha Swami

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.