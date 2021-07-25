The Mumbai Police Crime Branch arrested Shilpa Shetty's businessman husband Raj Kundra on July 19 in a pornography-related case. He is currently in police custody with the police investigating all the leads. Reportedly, on Saturday, an employee of Kundra's Viaan Industries informed the police about a mysterious cupboard well concealed into the wall of Kundra's office. Following the information, a fresh raid was conducted. The police found the said cupboard and some boxes which are now in their custody.

Reportedly, the revelation came up when the police were questioning employees of Viaan Industries. According to reports, the recovered boxes contain files related to financial exchanges and mainly related to cryptocurrency. In their earlier raids, the Police did not discover the cupboard as it was well concealed into a wall and Kundra never disclosed about the same.

Meanwhile, the investigating team told a news channel that Kundra was trying to get into an international deal valued at 1.2 million US dollars by the sale of 121 erotic videos. Kundra's bank account at Yes Banka and Union Bank of Africa are currently being investigated.

The Police also conducted a raid at Raj and Shilpa's Juhu bungalow on Friday and questioned actress Shilpa Shetty about the case and are currently probing whether she had any role in the case. According to reports, the reason Shilpa has come under the scanner is because she resigned from the director's position at Viaan Industries. The operations of the porn production and distribution were allegedly handled by Raj Kundra-owned Viaan Industries. The officials are investigating whether Shilpa benefitted in any way from the money generated at the company.

