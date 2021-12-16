comscore

Jacqueline Fernandez dropped from Pawan Kalyan’s film? Director Krish clarifies

Bollywood News
By - Subhash K. Jha

It is true that Jacqueline Fernandez is no longer part of the Pawan Kalyan Telugu starrer Hari Hara Veera Mallu. However, her exclusion from the project has nothing to do with her current troubles with the Enforcement Directorate.

Jacqueline Fernandez dropped from Pawan Kalyan’s film? Director Krish clarifies

Director Krish Jagarlamudi explains, “Jacqueline was unable to do the film because of some date issues. She opted out last year and we replaced her with Nargis Fakhri. The media is unnecessarily raking up an old issue at a time when Jacqueline is in the news. I repeat, her exclusion from Hari Hara Veera Mallu happened almost a year back.”

Krish sheds more light on the project. “It is a lavish costume drama set during the Moghul dynasty. Pawan Kalyanji plays a 17th century outlawed hero. Nargis is cast as Roshanara. She has the beautiful radiant look of a Mughal empress.”

Also Read: Jacqueline Fernandez received Gucci & Chanel bags, diamond earrings, Louis Vuitton shoes and Mini Cooper from conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, confirms ED in chargesheet

