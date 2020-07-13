In recent developments of Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Aaradhya testing positive for Coronavirus, their staff members have tested negative. A couple of days ago, Amitabh and Abhishek tested positive for Coronavirus, and soon after the reports of Aishwarya and Aaradhya being positive followed. Taking to their social media, the father-son duo announced that they have mild symptoms and are being treated at Nanavati Hospital.

Abhishek Bachchan later tweeted that Aishwarya and Aaradhya will be quarantining at home since they have no symptoms. The BMC had been really cooperative and immediately sealed all four of Amitabh Bachchan’s properties as a containment zone and started the sanitization process. The 26 staff members working at Amitabh Bachchan’s house have been tested negative for Coronavirus according to the swab test reports.

The rest of the family members, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Nanda, Navya Naveli, and Agastya Nanda have tested negative but will be quarantined for two weeks as per the protocol.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan expresses ‘unending gratitude’ for well-wishers after COVID-19 diagnosis

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.