Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 13.07.2020 | 3:34 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Sooryavanshi Brahmastra Atrangi Re 83 Maidaan
follow us on

26 staff members working with the Bachchans have tested negative for Coronavirus

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

In recent developments of Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Aaradhya testing positive for Coronavirus, their staff members have tested negative. A couple of days ago, Amitabh and Abhishek tested positive for Coronavirus, and soon after the reports of Aishwarya and Aaradhya being positive followed. Taking to their social media, the father-son duo announced that they have mild symptoms and are being treated at Nanavati Hospital.

26 staff members working with the Bachchans have tested negative for Coronavirus

Abhishek Bachchan later tweeted that Aishwarya and Aaradhya will be quarantining at home since they have no symptoms. The BMC had been really cooperative and immediately sealed all four of Amitabh Bachchan’s properties as a containment zone and started the sanitization process. The 26 staff members working at Amitabh Bachchan’s house have been tested negative for Coronavirus according to the swab test reports.

The rest of the family members, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Nanda, Navya Naveli, and Agastya Nanda have tested negative but will be quarantined for two weeks as per the protocol.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan expresses ‘unending gratitude’ for well-wishers after COVID-19 diagnosis

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Actress Divvya Chouskey passes away; wrote…

Anupam Kher tests negative for COVID-19, his…

Sushant Singh Rajput's death: Shekhar Kapur…

Vidya Balan starrer Sherni to only resume…

Rajesh Roshan to compose music for Vivek…

SCOOP: Ranveer Singh to make a special…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification