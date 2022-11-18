Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan got engaged to her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare in a grand ceremony in Mumbai.

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Nupur Shikhare on November 18, in a lavish ceremony in Mumbai.

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira gets engaged to her longtime boyfriend Nupur Shikhare in Mumbai; see photos

Ira can be seen wearing an elegant red off-shoulder gown as she was photographed with fiancé Nupur, a celebrity fitness trainer, who looked dapper in a tuxedo. Aamir can also be seen sporting an ethnic look, flaunting his greys in the pictures.

The grand engagement ceremony was attended by Ira's father Aamir Khan, mother Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao, Aamir Khan's nephew Imran Khan, grandmother Zeenat Hussain, Ashutosh Gowariker and other family and friends.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira gets engaged to BF Nupur Shikhare. See pics Aamir Khans daughter Ira gets engaged to BF Nupur Shikhare See pics https://t.co/meMVLYzvvR pic.twitter.com/tWpITvryUX — JOB MELA (@alokbha59102427) November 18, 2022

Earlier in late September, Nupur proposed to Ira at one of his cycling events in Ironman Italy. Ira took to her Instagram to share the adorable video writing, “Popeye: She said yes. Ira: Hehe. I said yes.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira)

Earlier, Ira had spoken about her relationship with Nupur and even mentioned how he has helped her with her anxiety. The couple have been dating for a few years now and are often seen on each other's social media.

Also Read: Champions - Aamir Khan steps down from acting in Hindi remake of Spanish film Campeones; to produce the remake

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.