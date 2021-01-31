From Miss World to actor to singer to producer, Priyanka Chopra Jonas continues to tick off her professional goals one by one. Now, the star has launched her own brand for the first time. She has taken up entrepreneurial duties with the launch of her own hair care line. Named Anomaly, the brand is completely vegan, eco-friendly and even affordable.

On Friday, Priyanka took to her social media handle to officially announce the launch of the brand. Sharing the news, Priyanka wrote, "This is ANOMALY. What a surreal moment to introduce you to the first brand I have ever created!!! For the last 18 months I have worked alongside my partners at Maesa toward the day when we could share our labour of love with the world, and I can’t believe that time has finally arrived."

" I’ve tried a lot and learned a lot about haircare over the years...what gave me great hair days, what didn’t, and everything in between...and I have infused that into a collection of products that gives your hair the TLC it deserves. Our formulas are vegan and clean, with high performance ingredients, and our bottles are made from 100% plastic trash from our oceans and landfills," she said highlighting that it is vegan and completely eco-friendly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)



Priyanka has also made the brand affordable so it is accessible to a larger audience. "Oh, and btw, it’s $5.99! We are democratizing sustainable beauty, because access to it should not cost us the Earth and should be available to all," she wrote.

The products will be available in the US exclusively at Target from January 31. News on its availability in India and other countries will be announced later.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra Jonas opens up about the wardrobe malfunction at Cannes 2019

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.