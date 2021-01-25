In 2018 when Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar of Excel Entertainment bought the Hindi rights of the Kannada hit KGF (Kolar Gold Fields) little did they know that the film will turn out to be a virtual gold field.

Sources say, the film made more than what the producers invested into this supposedly regional film. At that time Excel had paid a pittance for the Hindi rights. That is not the so with the sequel which is ready for release. According to sources the Hindi rights of KGF 2 have been sold to Excel for a whopping sum.

According to a source very close to the project, “When KGF was made we were not even thinking of a Hindi version. It was done at the last minute and sold to Excel for peanuts. Now things are very different. The investment for the sequel is at least 7 times more than the original. Of course Excel has had to pay a lot more this time. Isn’t that fair?”

Yup.

ALSO READ: Karnataka’s Anti-Tobacco Cell and Health Department ask actor Yash to delete smoking scenes from KGF 2 teaser and film

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.