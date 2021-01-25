Bollywood Hungama

Vidyut Jammwal and Rukmini Maitra to star in action-thriller Sanak 

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Vidyut Jammwal will next be seen in the action thriller titled Sanak opposite popular Bengali actress Rukmini Maitra. Directed by Kanishk Varma, the film is produced by Vipul Amritlal Shah and Zee Studios.

Vidyut Jammwal-Rukmini Maitra to star in action-thriller Sanak 

Announcing the film, the makers also shared the first look poster of the film. The poster sees a blood covered hospital bed and with a gun lying over it placed in a dimly lit room. The title of the film reads- Sanak- Hope under siege

Sharing the first look poster, Vidyut wrote, "Brace yourself, something big is coming tomorrow!"


This film will mark Vidyut Jammwal and Vipul Shah's fifth collaboration. Reportedly, Sanak will go on floors later this year and will be shot on a big scale at some exotic locations. Meanwhile, Vidyut will wrap the shooting of Khuda Haafiz sequel before getting started with Sanak.

ALSO READ: Is Vidyut Jammwal not interested in promoting The Power? Producer Vijay Galani BREAKS silence

More Pages: Sanak: Hope Under Siege Box Office Collection

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

