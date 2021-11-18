Actress Preity Zinta has entered a new stage of her life as she has now become the mother to twins Jai and Gia. The actress along with her husband Gene Goodenough announced the news today on Instagram.

In an Instagram post, she shared a selfie of her Gene and wrote, "Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene & I are overjoyed & our hearts are filled with so much gratitude & with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough & Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family. We are very excited about this new phase in our lives.”

The actor also thanked those involved with the pregnancy and added, “A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses, and to our surrogate for being part of this incredible journey. Loads of love and light – Gene, Preity, Jai & Gia #gratitude#family #twins #ting.”

Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough got married in February 2016. After marriage, Preity moved to Los Angeles. The couple has also revealed that they have chosen the surrogacy method for giving birth to their children.

