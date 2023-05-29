Dipika Kakar, widely recognized for her role in the popular TV show Sasural Simar Ka, has been making headlines recently. A few months ago, the talented actress, along with her actor husband Shoaib Ibrahim, happily announced their pregnancy, bringing joy to their fans. However, in a surprising turn of events, Dipika has now revealed her decision to step away from the acting world.

Pregnant Dipika Kakar QUITS acting, expresses desire to embrace full-time housewife role; says, “I started working at a very young age”

A report by TellyChakkar quoted the 36-year-old actress, who is currently in her third trimester of pregnancy, saying, “I am enjoying this phase of pregnancy and welcoming our first child. The excitement is on another level. I started working at a very young age and continued for about 10 – 15 years at a stretch. As my pregnancy journey began, I told Shoaib that I don’t want to work and want to quit acting. I want to live a life as a housewife and mother.”

For the unversed, Dipika marked her entry into the television industry in 2010, portraying the character of Lakshmi in Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi. Additionally, she graced the screen as Rekha in Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo. Dipika last graced the small screen as Sonakshi in Star Plus' Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum. Her portrayal of the character was highly appreciated by the audience. The actress also proved her mettle by emerging as the winner of Bigg Boss Season 12, adding another feather to her cap.

Following the conclusion of Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Dipika was absent from television screens as she devoted her time to managing her YouTube channel.

