Poonam Pandey gets engaged to boyfriend Sam Bombay; flaunts diamond ring

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actress and model Poonam Pandey got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Sam Bombay. The duo got engaged on July 23 and had posted a picture of them flaunting their engagement rings.

Poonam Pandey gets engaged to boyfriend Sam Bombay; flaunts diamond ring

Sam Bombay took to his Instagram handle to announce the same. In the post the two are flaunting their engagement ring. “We finally did it,” he wrote, sharing the picture. Replying to the post, Poonam wrote, “best feeling.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

We finally did it!

A post shared by Sam Bombay (@sambombay) on


Sam often shares pictures of Poonam on social media and also shares pictures of their romantic moments together.

Take a look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Happy birthday to the love of my life, my bestie and an extraordinary girl. #ipoonampandey #fam #forever

A post shared by Sam Bombay (@sambombay) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Love ❤️

A post shared by Sam Bombay (@sambombay) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

My #troublemaker ❤️

A post shared by Sam Bombay (@sambombay) on


Poonam Pandey is known for landing in controversies. In an earlier interview with ANI while talking about controversies around her, she said, “I used to get inspired by Madhuri Dixit but I had no idea how to get into the industry. No one from my family is connected to Bollywood. When I came here, I saw people need to have either a Godfather or some other contact. It made me feel that getting here is impossible. So I thought of having my strategy, which will be unique and different. That is why I came up and did controversies, which worked for me.”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

