Recently, it was reported that veteran producer Vashu Bhagnani has offered a three-film deal to actor Kartik Aaryan. The production's official Twitter handle took to social media to refute this claim and has added that there is no truth in this spurious story.

An insider said that rumours like this are based on flimsy speculations and should be verified before being published. The source also mentioned the Production house’s focus is on developing and finishing existing and forthcoming projects.

No truth to this at all.https://t.co/5fIkgT8ylX — Pooja Entertainment (@poojafilms) September 11, 2021



The Heritage Production House Pooja Entertainment recently released their spy thriller Bellbottom in theatres to support the exhibition community and is already in the throes of starting the much-discussed dystopian thriller Ganapath that has Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon in the lead. Their mega-budget Production no 41 with Akshay Kumar is on floors already and is said to be releasing late next year.

