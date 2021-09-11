Actor Fardeen Khan who has been away from the screen for a really long time made headlines last year when he was spotted outside casting director Mukesh Chhabra's office in Mumbai. He looked fitter and leaner than his last major public appearance in 2016. The casting director Chhabra had revealed back in December that Khan is looking for opportunities to start his second innings as an actor.

According to the latest reports, Fardeen Khan has signed his comeback film with director Sanjay Gupta. Sanjay Gupta's next production also stars Riteish Deshmukh and has been titled Visfot. Reportedly, Khan will be seen playing the role of a taxi driver and an ex-drug dealer while Deshmukh will play a commercial airline pilot. The film is said to revolve around the events that follow after Khan's character accidentally kidnaps Deshmukh's son. The film is said to be the remake of an Academy Award-nominated foreign language film.

The film will be directed by Samit Kakkad who has previously directed Half Ticket and the MX Player show Indori Ishq and has been written by Abbas Dalal and Hussain Dalal. Gupta has been planning to make this film for the last three years. Now, with the team on board, the makers are ready to take the film on floors early next year once they get a studio on board to produce it alongside Gupta's banner White Feature Films.

Meanwhile, Fardeen Khan was last seen in the 2010 film Dulha Mil Gaya. He has featured in films like No Entry, All The Best, Hey Babbyy, and Om Jai Jagdish among others.

