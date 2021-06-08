Bollywood Hungama

“Pearl was on verge of signing a big film” – Divya Khosla Kumar

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

“Who will be accountable for his aborted career if and when he is proven not guilty?” actress-filmmaker Divya Khosla wonders aloud when we speak about the fate of TV star Pearl V. Puri, accused of molesting a minor. Divya wrote a long Instagram post questioning the alleged victim’s parents’ role in the case against Pearl and also opining that Pearl was no more than a scapegoat in an ugly child-custody battle.

Pearl was on verge of signing a big film - Divya Khosla Kumar

Says Divya distressfully, “It’s a very serious charge, and it will have far-reaching repercussions on Pearl’s career. He was just starting out in life. Television had given him stardom. And I can tell you, he was on the verge of signing a very big film. Now everything is lost.”

Divya’s heart goes out to Pearl’s mother. “Pearl lost his father some time ago. His mother who is not well at all calls me and just cries and cries asking for my help. I feel helpless and angry. I know Pearl well. We’ve worked together. He is a good human being, sincere and hardworking. He doesn’t deserve this. On what grounds have they booked him for such serious charges? This is the frightening side of the #MeToo movement whereby a man’s career and reputation are destroyed, families are ruined.”

Divya wants to do all that she can to help Pearl and his family. “These are simple god-fearing people from Agra who have no clue as to how to tackle the situation. I am glad Ekta Kapoor spoke up for Pearl. More people need to come forward in his support, because I truly believe he is innocent. What is being done to him by some vested interests is horrific. It should not happen to anyone.”

Divya brings up Sushant Singh Rajput’s case and feels Pear is in a similar situation. “I didn’t know Sushant at all. But my heart reached out to him. In this case, I know Pearl. I am convinced he can’t do something so awful. He is being used to settle scores.”

Also Read: Pearl V Puri case: Victim’s mother Ekta Sharma reveals why she has chosen to keep quiet; Divya Khosla Kumar questions her

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

