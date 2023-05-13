The Pathaan mania simply refuses to stop. After collecting more than Rs. 500 crores at the Indian box office and almost Rs. 1000 crores worldwide, the Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone-John Abraham starrer has now struck gold at Bangladesh. Since a few days, screenshots of sold out shows have been shared on social media. Yesterday, a clip showing viewers in a theatre in Bangladesh dancing to the song 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' went viral. Interestingly, the film, which released on January 25 this year in India and elsewhere, has been out on Amazon Prime Video since March end. Many in Bangladesh have already seen it on OTT and yet, came out in hordes to watch the first Bollywood movie to release in their country ever since 1971.

Pathaan Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer takes a TERRIFIC opening in Bangladesh; grosses 25 lakhs Bangladeshi takas [Rs. 19.13 lakhs] from 41 screens on day 1

Today, Bollywood Hungama brings to you the exclusive day 1 box office report of Pathaan in Bangladesh. On its day of release, that is Friday May 12, Pathaan has grossed 25 lakhs Bangladeshi takas. It is equivalent to INR 19.13 lakhs

Satadeep Saha, Indian-based distributor and exhibitor, who has released Pathaan in Bangladesh, exclusively told Bollywood Hungama, "We released Pathaan in 41 cinemas in Bangladesh. The opening is terrific and one of the biggest of the year."

When asked if the day one numbers of Pathaan are higher than that of the Hollywood biggies which released this year like Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3, Satadeep Saha replied, "Yes it is for sure."

Meanwhile, Pathaan is doing exceptional business today as well. The collections will come down on Sunday, which is a working day in Bangladesh. Nevertheless, it is expected to have a healthy run in the neighbouring country, just like it did in the rest of the world.

