Juhi Parmar, who became a household name and became one of the most loved iconic characters of Indian Television with the Star Plus show Kumkum, is all set to try something new. The actress, who is also a single mother, will be seen juggling between motherhood and her work even on the screen with her new role. Juhi, who has also been a former winner of the reality show Bigg Boss, will be exploring the OTT space as she gears up to make her debut with the web-series Yeh Meri Family Season 2. For the unversed, the show is a period family series set in the 90s winter.

Juhi Parmar makes OTT debut with Yeh Meri Family Season 2; says, “I fell in love with Nirja’s character”

Talking about the show and exploring the OTT space, Juhi Parmar said, "I'm glad to be exploring a new medium with Yeh Meri Family. Honestly, the kind of work and experimentation on OTT is brilliant and I am glad that I can take up work across mediums and be able to entertain my audience with each project of mine. When Yeh Meri Family Hai was offered to me I fell in love with Nirja's character. She's a teacher, she's a wife, she's a mother, she's a daughter in law, she's so relatable and I felt that here's one character that many women will identify with.”

She continued, “There’s a beautiful 90s flavor in Yeh Meri Family which has nostalgia kick in for many of us as the simplicity of those days, the lives and the intricacies were so different. I am excited for my audience to see me in a new avatar.” She also opened up about her future plans of exploring the platform further adding, “I'm looking forward to experimenting more in OTT shows. When I look at content on OTT, I love that the characters are so real, they are not just defined by relationships but rather the writing is based on creating a personality."

Expressing her excitement, Juhi revealed that she has kicked off a countdown for the show. "I wouldn't say that I'm nervous but rather I'm really excited. There's a countdown happening in my head to D-Day and I just can't wait," she concluded.

Along with her, the show will also feature Sarabhai fame Rajesh Kumar, popular child actor Hetal Gada, among others.

