South Korean actress Park Bo Young is in talks to star in a new drama by the director of All of Us Are Dead. She has been reportedly cast in the upcoming drama adaptation of the webtoon Morning Comes to Psychiatric Wards Too.

According to Korean tabloid Soompi, Morning Comes to Psychiatric Wards Too is described as a healing drama about the many kinds of incidents that take place in a psychiatric ward. Based on the actual real-life experiences of a psychiatric nurse, the drama will revolve around the story of nurse Jung Shi Na. Park Bo Young is reported to be playing the leading role of Jung Shi Na.

On the work front, Park Bo Young was last seen in 2021 fantasy romance drama Doom at Your Service co-starring Seo In Guk.

Morning Comes to Psychiatric Wards Too will be helmed by Lee Jae Gyu, the director of Beethoven Virus, Damo, Intimate Strangers, and most recently, the hit zombie series All of Us Are Dead.

