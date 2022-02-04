comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 04.02.2022 | 4:28 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Gehraiyaan Badhaai Do Pushpa Jersey RRR Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
follow us on

Park Bo Young in talks to star in All Of Us Are Dead director’s next drama Morning Comes to Psychiatric Wards Too

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

South Korean actress Park Bo Young is in talks to star in a new drama by the director of All of Us Are Dead. She has been reportedly cast in the upcoming drama adaptation of the webtoon Morning Comes to Psychiatric Wards Too.

Park Bo Young in talks to star in All Of Us Are Dead director’s next drama Morning Comes to Psychiatric Wards Too

According to Korean tabloid Soompi, Morning Comes to Psychiatric Wards Too is described as a healing drama about the many kinds of incidents that take place in a psychiatric ward. Based on the actual real-life experiences of a psychiatric nurse, the drama will revolve around the story of nurse Jung Shi Na. Park Bo Young is reported to be playing the leading role of Jung Shi Na.

On the work front, Park Bo Young was last seen in 2021 fantasy romance drama Doom at Your Service co-starring Seo In Guk.

Morning Comes to Psychiatric Wards Too will be helmed by Lee Jae Gyu, the director of Beethoven Virus, Damo, Intimate Strangers, and most recently, the hit zombie series All of Us Are Dead.

Also Read: Parasite star Park So Dam opens up about her prior car accident; she was “afraid” to drive in Special Delivery

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Scream to get a sequel; Matt…

The King of Tears, Lee Bang Won remains…

Supernatural, Gotham Knights, Walker…

Kareena Kapoor to star in Sujoy Ghosh's…

Patrick Wilson to make directorial debut…

Jacqueline Fernandez and 365 Days star…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification