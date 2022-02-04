Raj Kundra is said to have given his properties and Juhu mansion to his wife, Shilpa Shetty.

According to sources, the businessman has transferred the assets worth Rs 38.5 crore to his actress wife, who was detained and freed on bail in the pornographic case. According to the documents obtained, Kundra moved a total of five units in the Ocean View building in Juhu, as well as the entire basement, to his wife's name.

The total space transferred by Raj Kundra to Shilpa Shetty spans roughly 5,996 square feet. It's also the home that both the husband and wife have listed as their current residence.

On the other hand, Shetty paid Rs 1.9 crore in stamp duty on the transfer document. On January 21, 2022, the documents were purportedly registered.

The transfer was valued at the current market cost, which is believed to be Rs 65,000 per sq ft, according to the source.

