South Korean actor Park Bo Gum, who is currently serving in the navy, reportedly passed a barber (skilled technician) license exam in the military. The Love in the Moonlight star enlisted in the military on August 31, 2020.

According to a report by Soompi, on February 2, an official from the navy shared that in December of last year, Park Bo Gum passed the practical test of the National Technical Qualification Examination to be a skilled technician (barber).

The 28-year-old actor, while serving as a Naval sergeant, took an examination to be a barber at the Naval Education & Training Command in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province. He has always been interested in being a skilled technician, and he invested his personal time into preparing for the exam.

“The military encourages soldiers to obtain certificates that can be used for self-development or after discharging from the military, and [we are] preparing systems and conditions for this,” a source from the military shared, via Soompi. “In addition to Sergeant Park, many soldiers are obtaining certificates in the military.”

Park Bo Gum will officially be discharged from the military service on April 30, 2022. Although the actor is expected to be discharged early, during his vacation next month, as he hasn’t used up all his vacation days in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Park Bo Gum was last seen Korean drama Record of Youth.

Also Read: The Great Shaman Ga Doo Shim star Nam Da Reum announces his early military enlistment at age 19

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.