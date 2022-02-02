Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is back to the grind and has shot a campaign with recent sensation Palak Tiwari. The upcoming actress is daughter of popular TV star Shweta Tiwari and recently became quite famous for starring in Harrdy Sandhu's song 'Bijlee Bijlee'.

On Tuesday, Varun Dhawan and Palak Tiwari were shooting together for an advertisement and campaign. It turns out that both of them will be seen in a speakers ad. Both of them were dancing together for the ad shoot. The choreography was done by choreographer Rahul Shetty.

Along with the two stars, actor Rajpal Yadav was also in attendance shooting for the same campaign. Varun Dhawan had taken to his Instagram stories to share a few glimpses with Yadav.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun Dhawan will next star in Jug Jugg Jeeyo and Bhediya.

