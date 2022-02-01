South Korean actor Nam Da Reum has announced his plans for early enlistment in South Korea's mandatory military service starting next week.

According to Korean tabloid Soompi, on February 1, Nam Da Reum officially revealed in a letter to his fans that he would be enlisting in the military on February 8. Being only 21 years old by Korean reckoning (and 19-years-old by international reckoning), he is not yet required to serve but he explained in his letter that it has always been one of his personal goals to enlist early.

“Hello, this is Nam Da Reum. Are you enjoying the Lunar New Year holiday?” the actor began. Uniques [Nam Da Reum’s official fandom], I hope that you all receive lots of good fortune in the new year and that you will spend 2022 in good health,” he wrote in a post shared by his mother on her Instagram.

“The reason I’m writing this letter is because I have news that I wanted to personally convey to Uniques myself. In a week, on February 8, 2022, I will be enlisting in the military.” the message read. “After the date was set, I began quietly preparing while feeling apologetic that I wasn’t able to let Uniques know sooner, but I still wanted to tell Uniques first before anyone else, which is why I’m announcing the news here.”

The actor further continued to write, “Ever since I was young, serving in the military early was one of my goals. Although I wasn’t able to go at the age of 20 [by Korean reckoning], I think it’s a relief that I’m at least able to go at the age of 21.”

“After I come back, I will try to show you an improved version of myself as an adult and as an actor. Uniques, please take good care of your health. I will return a more mature person. Thank you.” he concluded.

Meanwhile, Nam Da Reum began his career as a child actor and has played young versions of the leading characters in several popular Korean dramas including While You Were Sleeping, Start Up and Doom At Your Service. He first appeared in the 2009 series Boys Over Flowers.

