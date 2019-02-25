Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 25.02.2019 | 4:21 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Luka Chuppi Total Dhamaal Sonchiriya Gully Boy Thackeray Uri
follow us on

Oscars 2019: Rami Malek wins Best Actor, Olivia Colman wins Best Actress, Lady Gaga’s ‘Shallow’ wins Best Original Song (full winners list)

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The biggest awards in Hollywood took place on Sunday as many won and lost. The 91st Academy Awards have been at the center of the headlines as Kevin Hart stepped down as the host couple of months ago. Due to his past tweets, the Academy wanted him to apologize which the comedian refused to do. Instead, the Academy went ahead with the Oscars 2019 without a host.

Oscars 2019: Rami Malek wins Best Actor, Olivia Colman wins Best Actress, Lady Gaga's 'Shallow' wins Best Original Song (full winners list)

It was a night full of interesting wins and losses. Roma, Green Book, Black Panther, BlacKkKlansman and Bohemian Rhapsody were up for the Best Picture this year. Green Book took home the Best Picture, Alfonso Cuaron won Best Director, Rami Malek bagged the Best Actor title for his role of Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody.

Here are the winners, in the order announced:

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Free Solo

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

Vice

COSTUME DESIGN

Black Panther

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Black Panther

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Roma

SOUND EDITING

Bohemian Rhapsody

SOUND MIXING

Bohemian Rhapsody

FOREIGN-LANGUAGE FILM

Roma

FILM EDITING

Bohemian Rhapsody

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

Bao

DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT

Period. End of Sentence.

VISUAL EFFECTS

First Man

LIVE-ACTION SHORT FILM

Skin

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Green Book

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

BlacKkKlansman

ORIGINAL SCORE

Black Panther

ORIGINAL SONG

“Shallow,” A Star Is Born

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

DIRECTING

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

BEST PICTURE

Green Book

ALSO READ: Oscars 2019: Guneet Monga’s co-production Period End of Sentence wins Best Documentary Short

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Oscars 2019: Guneet Monga's co-production…

A R Rahman defends his daughter Khatija…

Will it be Aamir Khan versus Priyanka Chopra…

Alia Bhatt upset with CBFC for delaying Soni…

A R Rahman to turn judge on Indian…

India's entry Village Rockstars out of Oscar…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Lastest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification