Oscars 2019: Rami Malek wins Best Actor, Olivia Colman wins Best Actress, Lady Gaga’s ‘Shallow’ wins Best Original Song (full winners list)

The biggest awards in Hollywood took place on Sunday as many won and lost. The 91st Academy Awards have been at the center of the headlines as Kevin Hart stepped down as the host couple of months ago. Due to his past tweets, the Academy wanted him to apologize which the comedian refused to do. Instead, the Academy went ahead with the Oscars 2019 without a host.
It was a night full of interesting wins and losses. Roma, Green Book, Black Panther, BlacKkKlansman and Bohemian Rhapsody were up for the Best Picture this year. Green Book took home the Best Picture, Alfonso Cuaron won Best Director, Rami Malek bagged the Best Actor title for his role of Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody.
Here are the winners, in the order announced:
ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
Free Solo
MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
Vice
COSTUME DESIGN
Black Panther
PRODUCTION DESIGN
Black Panther
CINEMATOGRAPHY
Roma
SOUND EDITING
Bohemian Rhapsody
SOUND MIXING
Bohemian Rhapsody
FOREIGN-LANGUAGE FILM
Roma
FILM EDITING
Bohemian Rhapsody
ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse
ANIMATED SHORT FILM
Bao
DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT
Period. End of Sentence.
VISUAL EFFECTS
First Man
LIVE-ACTION SHORT FILM
Skin
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Green Book
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
BlacKkKlansman
ORIGINAL SCORE
Black Panther
ORIGINAL SONG
“Shallow,” A Star Is Born
ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
DIRECTING
Alfonso Cuarón, Roma
BEST PICTURE
Green Book