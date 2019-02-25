Oscars 2019: Rami Malek wins Best Actor, Olivia Colman wins Best Actress, Lady Gaga’s ‘Shallow’ wins Best Original Song (full winners list)

The biggest awards in Hollywood took place on Sunday as many won and lost. The 91st Academy Awards have been at the center of the headlines as Kevin Hart stepped down as the host couple of months ago. Due to his past tweets, the Academy wanted him to apologize which the comedian refused to do. Instead, the Academy went ahead with the Oscars 2019 without a host.

It was a night full of interesting wins and losses. Roma, Green Book, Black Panther, BlacKkKlansman and Bohemian Rhapsody were up for the Best Picture this year. Green Book took home the Best Picture, Alfonso Cuaron won Best Director, Rami Malek bagged the Best Actor title for his role of Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody.

Here are the winners, in the order announced:

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Free Solo

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

Vice

COSTUME DESIGN

Black Panther

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Black Panther

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Roma

SOUND EDITING

Bohemian Rhapsody

SOUND MIXING

Bohemian Rhapsody

FOREIGN-LANGUAGE FILM

Roma

FILM EDITING

Bohemian Rhapsody

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

Bao

DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT

Period. End of Sentence.

VISUAL EFFECTS

First Man

LIVE-ACTION SHORT FILM

Skin

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Green Book

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

BlacKkKlansman

ORIGINAL SCORE

Black Panther

ORIGINAL SONG

“Shallow,” A Star Is Born

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

DIRECTING

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

BEST PICTURE

Green Book