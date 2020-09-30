Recently, Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, and Shraddha Kapoor along with Karishma Prakash were called for questioning at the Narcotics Control Bureau for questioning regarding the drugs probe that was brought to light during the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. As per the reports, the agency has been thoroughly investigating the matter at hand and has already arrested Rhea Chakraborty for procuring drugs like marijuana. After grilling the actresses for several hours, the WhatsApp chats from 2017 between Deepika Padukone and her manager Karishma Prakash revealed discussions between hash, weed, doob.

However, if the reports are to be believed then the officials have said that Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Karishma Prakash have ‘almost received a clean chit from the Narcotics Control Bureau. Deepika and Karishma were questioned at the same time with the same set of questions in different rooms where they revealed that they used these terms to describe cigarettes ‘for fun’. As per their statements low-quality cigarettes were referred to as ‘maal’, slim and better ones as ‘hash’ and ‘weed’ while the thick ones were referred to as ‘doob’ for fun. The officials have said that both of them have corroborated the codes and they were satisfied.

Since the chats were from 2017, it was assumed after reading these codes that they were discussing drugs.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor not linked to any drug peddlers yet

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.