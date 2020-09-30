Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 30.09.2020 | 10:48 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Sadak 2 Laxmmi Bomb Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Officials say that the NCB has ‘almost’ given a clean chit to Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Karishma Prakash

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Recently, Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, and Shraddha Kapoor along with Karishma Prakash were called for questioning at the Narcotics Control Bureau for questioning regarding the drugs probe that was brought to light during the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. As per the reports, the agency has been thoroughly investigating the matter at hand and has already arrested Rhea Chakraborty for procuring drugs like marijuana. After grilling the actresses for several hours, the WhatsApp chats from 2017 between Deepika Padukone and her manager Karishma Prakash revealed discussions between hash, weed, doob.

Officials say that the NCB has ‘almost’ given a clean chit to Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Karishma Prakash

However, if the reports are to be believed then the officials have said that Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Karishma Prakash have ‘almost received a clean chit from the Narcotics Control Bureau. Deepika and Karishma were questioned at the same time with the same set of questions in different rooms where they revealed that they used these terms to describe cigarettes ‘for fun’. As per their statements low-quality cigarettes were referred to as ‘maal’, slim and better ones as ‘hash’ and ‘weed’ while the thick ones were referred to as ‘doob’ for fun. The officials have said that both of them have corroborated the codes and they were satisfied.

Since the chats were from 2017, it was assumed after reading these codes that they were discussing drugs.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor not linked to any drug peddlers yet

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Pulkit Samrat, Harshvardhan Rane, Jim Sarbh,…

Sushant Singh Rajput Case: AIIMS Panel says…

Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha…

Sonakshi Sinha and Shatrughan Sinha join…

Probe leaves Deepika Padukone "shaken"

Ritesh Sidhwani's Gully Boy makes its mark…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification