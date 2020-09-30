For those who have been wondering why only the women in the film industry are being summoned for questioning by the Narcotics Control Bureau, there is encouraging news. We have it from an extremely reliable source that the male actors would soon be summoned for questioning.

Sources say the only reason why the ladies of Bollywood were summoned first was because of the WhatsApp chats which gave them away. “It’s not a gender-thing at all; it’s just a question of who fell into the net first. The men were a bit more difficult to identify. But now they’ve zeroed in on the male stars as well,” an informed source reveals.

While the list of male actors to be questioned by the NCB is yet to be finalized, one hears of some names like this A-list superstar from an illustrious film family who has spoken of his tryst with drugs in old press interviews, and a new-age star who gained stardom after a patriotic movie, being on top of the male list.

Watch this space for more on the guys getting summoned by the NCB.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: NCB files affidavits in Bombay HC seeking rejection of Rhea and Showik Chakraborty’s bail

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.