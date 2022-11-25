Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan starrer 1995 cult film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge will reportedly open Saudi Arabia’s upcoming Red Sea International Film Festival in the port city of Jeddah. According to Deadline, the feature – which was produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by Aditya Chopra – will open the program for the event’s new open-air Red Sea Corniche venue, which will host free screenings and concerts across the 10 days of the festival.

India’s biggest romance blockbuster Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge to open Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) follows the story of Raj (Shah Rukh Khan) and Simran (Kajol) who meet during a trip across Europe and fall in love. However, when Raj learns that Simran is already promised to another, he follows her to India to win her and her father over.

“Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is not just our biggest IP, but it’s one of India’s biggest IP that has spread love and joy to millions of people across the world,” said Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films.

“We are delighted that our film, 27 years after its release, is still one of the most loved films in the history of world cinema. It is our pleasure that DDLJ will be the first film to open public screenings at this year’s Red Sea International Film Festival.”

Moreover, King Khan will be celebrated with an honorary award by Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival. The Hindi cinema icon shot to superstardom after the 1995 blockbuster. “I am truly honored to receive this award from the Red Sea International Film Festival,” Shah Rukh remarked.

“It’s wonderful to be here among my fans from Saudi and the region who have always been huge supporters of my films,” he added. “I’m looking forward to celebrating the region’s talent and being a part of this exciting film community.” Mohammed Al-Turki, CEO of the Red Sea International Film Festival, also commented, “We are thrilled to be honoring Shah Rukh Khan, who is a remarkable talent and global superstar.”

“He has captivated audiences since his earliest performances and is one of the world’s most renowned actors working today,” he added. “After 30 years in the industry, Shah Rukh Khan remains one of the most successful superstars of Indian cinema and is beloved by audiences around the world. We look forward to welcoming him to Jeddah this December.”

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is currently gearing up for his next Yash Raj Films feature titled Pathaan due out in January 25, 2023. He is reportedly shooting his latest film titled Dunki in Jeddah. The film is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and also stars Taapsee Pannu along with Boman Irani.

