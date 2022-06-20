K-pop group NCT member Jaehyun has been appointed as the new brand ambassador for the Italian luxury brand, Prada. This past weekend, he was in Milan, Italy, to attend S23 Prada Uomo Fashion Show showcasing Prada’s 2023 Spring/Summer menswear collection.

K-pop group NCT member Jaehyun appointed as new brand ambassador for the Italian luxury brand Prada

According to the Korean tabloid Soompi, A representative of Prada said in a statement, “Through several collaborations with Jaehyun, we were able to fully feel his powerful influence. Since he is an artist with everything from luxurious visuals to an outstanding sense of fashion, [Jaehyun] was chosen as an ambassador to represent our brand.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jaehyun (@_jeongjaehyun)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NCT Official Instagram (@nct)

NCT Jaehyun was supposed to make his acting debut in 2021 but the series has been put on hold. He was also cast in the drama remake of the 2001 film Bungee Jumping of Their Own which has now been canceled. Meanwhile, as a member of NCT 127, he is awaiting the group's comeback album. The group is currently on a Japan dome concert tour and is set to perform at Kyocera Dome in Osaka on June 25 and 26.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.