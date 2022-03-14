comscore

Neetu Kapoor is all set to make her television debut as a judge with Dance Deewane Juniors

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Children are blessed not only with the most beautiful hearts but possess talent hardcore, and now they are all set to take on the dance floor with Colors new show ‘Dance Deewane Juniors’. After the spectacular success of ‘Dance Deewane’, Colors is introducing the juniors version wherein children from the age group of 4-14 years can showcase their hard-core dancing talent fuelled with deewangi and perform in solos, duet or in a group on a national platform.

Neetu Kapoor is all set to make her television debut as a judge with Dance Deewane Juniors

As the young dancers gear up to set the stage on fire with their immense talent, the channel has roped in Bollywood’s veteran star Neetu Kapoor to judge this show, hereby marking her debut on television! She will be joining the judging panel alongside Bollywood diva Nora Fatehi and esteemed choreographer Marzi Pestonjee.

Currently, the auditions of Dance Deewane Juniors are underway, and the show will air on Colors TV soon.

ALSO READ:Nora Fatehi to judge the upcoming season of Dance Deewane Junior

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

