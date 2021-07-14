Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor shared that her bonding with her son Ranbir Kapoor became stronger as she took the decision to make a comeback into films. She lost her soulmate, Rishi Kapoor, on 30th April 2020 which left her devastated. Neetu is said to make a comeback with Raj Mehta's Jug Jugg Jeeyo starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor, Prajakta Koli, and Manish Paul. The film is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar; Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta. After her marriage with Bollywood superstar Rishi Kapoor, she left the industry and only worked in Do Dooni Chaar with Rishi and Besharam with Rishi and Ranbir.

After the unfortunate demise of Rishi Kapoor, Neetu was left alone and so decided to return to acting to feel happy and cheerful. She also expressed that now she can talk about her projects, films, and actors with Ranbir and that has resulted in closeness. Neetu is very happy that she now can talk nonstop about movies, her scripts, and performances of each other with Ranbir and share each other's opinions on each other's works.

Neetu Kapoor was the Bollywood queen of the late 60s, 70s, and early 80s. She was a part of renowned films like Deewar, Kabhi Kabhie, Dharam Veer, Parvarish, Khel Khel Mein, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Amar Akbar Anthony, and many more. Neetu married Rishi Kapoor on 22 January 1980, and remained his support system till his death. They both are proud parents of Bollywood hunk Ranbir Kapoor and fashion designer Riddhima Kapoor Sahani.

