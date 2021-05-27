Samantha Akkineni's family is worried about the reaction to The Family Man 2 trailer. Her protective father-in-law Telugu superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni has been asked not to comment on the growing protests .

But Nagarjuna is clearly “super-annoyed” by the “premature protests” Says a source close to the family, “Nagarjuna is no stranger to protests and attacks. But he won’t tolerate his children being attacked. And Sam, as he affectionately calls her, is like a daughter of the family. Nagarjuna gets very upset to see any of his children in a vulnerable situation.”

The savage trolling targets Samantha Akkineni for allegedly hurting Tamil sentiments by playing what some have seen as a terrorist with Pakistan links. The brouhaha is a matter of concern for Nagarjuna and his son Naga Chaitanya.

The family is hoping to see all the controversies die down once the series is aired. In the meanwhile, Samantha Akkineni has been allegedly instructed by the show producers Amazon to not comment on the issue at all.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: “I am truly honoured to be a part of this show and in a dream role”- Samantha Akkineni on The Family Man 2

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.