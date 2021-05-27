Bollywood Hungama

Last Updated 27.05.2021

Sanjay Dutt thanks UAE government for granting him golden visa

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has thanked the UAE government for granting him the golden visa. The actor took to his social media handles to share few pictures of himself holding his golden visa and passport.

Sanjay Dutt thanks UAE government for granting him golden visa

Sharing the photos, Dutt wrote, “Honoured to have received a golden visa for the UAE in the presence of Major General Mohammed Al Marri, Director General of @GDRFADUBAI. Thanking him along with the @uaegov for the honour. Also grateful to Mr. Hamad Obaidalla, COO of @flydubai for his support.”

According to Indian Express, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, his Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, had approved "the issuance of a 10-year golden visa for professionals in a bid to keep the “talented people and great minds” in the Gulf country and help in nation-building."

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt has Shamshera with Ranbir Kapoor, KGF: Chapter 2 with Yash and Raveena Tandon, Toolsidaas Junior and Prithviraj in the pipeline.

ALSO READ: On late father Sunil Dutt’s death anniversary, Sanjay Dutt has a special message for his ‘everything’

